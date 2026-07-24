“This agreement represents an important milestone in PhilWeb's long-term strategy of expanding its technology-enabled gaming services business,” PhilWeb said.

“By securing this exclusive arrangement to deploy Games Global's unparalleled content library, we are positioned to broaden our commercial relationships with licensed operators while creating a scalable and recurring revenue stream through technology-enabled services,” it added.

The rollout is expected to be fully operational within the third quarter of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

PhilWeb said it will provide the content through its remote technology infrastructure and API-enabled integration, allowing licensed operators to offer Games Global's portfolio while maintaining low-latency execution and compliance with Philippine regulations.

Games Global supplies interactive gaming content to more than 900 operators across over 20 regulated markets worldwide.

PhilWeb said adding content from the global provider strengthens its network of domestic operators, integrated resorts and platform partners, while increasing the volume of data processed through its technology infrastructure.