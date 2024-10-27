Stepping up for the shoeless

Mother of two Loradel of Biaan, Mariveles, Bataan has thanked donors of two brand new pairs of shoes to her son and daughter.

Loradel’s children were among nearly 300 pupils of Biaan Aeta Integrated School (BAIS) that received new shoes plus school supplies and food packs from SM City Bataan. Volunteers from the shopping mall distributed the early Christmas gifts at the BAIS on 15 October.