Stepping up for the shoeless

Mother of two Loradel of Biaan, Mariveles, Bataan has thanked donors of two brand new pairs of shoes to her son and daughter.
Loradel’s children were among nearly 300 pupils of Biaan Aeta Integrated School (BAIS) that received new shoes plus school supplies and food packs from SM City Bataan. Volunteers from the shopping mall distributed the early Christmas gifts at the BAIS on 15 October.
The donations were made possible through SM Supermalls’ Share Shoes drive that allowed shoppers who bought P3,000 worth of goods in a single receipt to sponsor a pair of new shoes for students for only P100.
Share Shoes is one of SM Supermalls ways of celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the late SM founder Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr. this year. It aims to donate 20,000 new pairs of shoes to students of public schools nationwide.