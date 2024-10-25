Agri losses due to ‘Kristine’ balloons to P140-M

The local agricultural output had losses of P143.47 million due to the storming of ‘Kristine.’

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) shows that from the 8,600 metric tons (MT) volume loss, 92.56 percent accounts for damaged rice, 4.60 percent from high-value crops (HVC), and 1.54 percent from corn.

Farm areas destroyed were estimated at 3,358 hectares (ha), of which 2,276 ha, or 67.76 percent, have a chance to recover.

For rice, the total cost of damage was estimated at P132.79 million, from an 8,265 MT volume loss.

Meanwhile, HVC had a loss of 187 MT, amounting to P6.59 million, and corn output lost at 102 MT valued at P2.20 million from 60 ha affected areas.

Cassava production also suffered yield losses amounting to P1.30 million, as well as livestock and poultry at P578,000, which included losses of chickens, swine cattle, carabao goats, and ducks.

Among the interventions the government will provide are the distribution of P531 million worth of agricultural inputs and bags of rice stocks, the deployment of Kadiwa stores to affected areas, and the release of a P1 billion quick response fund for the rehabilitation and recovery of affected areas.

‘Kristine’ left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon but is expected to loop back into the country by Sunday.