Man hacks ‘thief’ neighbor

A 46-year-old man was hacked by his neighbor in Tondo, Manila, on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Eusebio Buri, a carpenter residing in Barangay 105. The suspect, identified only as “Kagurang,” fled the scene after the incident.

The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. along Helping Complex, Barangay 105 and according to the victim, while he was removing a piece of wood leaning against the wall of his house, the suspect saw him and accused him of stealing.

A heated altercation ensued, and the suspect drew a bolo and hacked the victim.

The victim is currently being treated at Tondo Medical Hospital.

Police are conducting a manhunt operation to apprehend the suspect and charge him with attempted murder.