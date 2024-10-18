Industry leader in promoting community and sustainable living

Ayala Land has been the industry leader in environment-friendly developments, one that promotes community and sustainable living.
The commitment is demonstrated in innovative ideas arising from the need to adapt to the difficulties of the real estate market due to shrinking resources and climate change, as well as the integration of green building principles, energy efficiency and eco-friendly lifestyles into its varied portfolio of real-estate developments.
Green-building guidelines are followed in the design and construction of Ayala Land, which prioritizes sustainable materials, water conservation and energy efficiency.
To improve indoor environment, buildings are oriented to maximize the sun and minimize heat accumulation.
Significantly less energy is used, thanks to smart building-management technology and energy-efficient equipment.
Numerous Ayala Land projects have been setting benchmarks by sweeping awards ceremonies, green-building certifications and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.
Garden roofs and lush surroundings that support biodiversity and give communities fresh spaces are common features of green buildings.
They utilize rainwater collection devices and water-efficient fixtures to reduce water waste.
To assist local economies and mitigate the developments’s negative effects on the environment, Ayala Land uses locally produced and sustainable building materials.
It also emphasizes recycling and the use of low-VOC (volatile organic compound) materials to enhance indoor air quality.
Additionally, ALI uses waste-reduction techniques in construction, reducing its contribution to landfills and advancing the circular economy.