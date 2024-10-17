Blacklist International has tricks up its sleeve for Falcons AP Bren

Blacklist International head coach Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza says his team has plenty of weapons left in its arsenal ahead of their showdown with Falcons AP Bren in the upper bracket semifinal later today at Green Sun in Makati.

Hadji, Oheb, MP The King, Lord JM, and Perkz pulled off an upset against tournament dark horse Omega via sweep. According to BON CHAN, the team was ready to go to the trenches and was unable to utilize all of what they had prepared for.

"What we have shown; we expect that it will be read, denied or banned," BON CHAN told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We have to prepare for the worst and we have a reserve for the worst. What supposed to be for our Game 5 [against Omega] we will use against Falcons AP Bren."

Blacklist International's head of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang operations Julius "Banoobs" Mariano, meanwhile, hinted that part of the team's strategy is to make the opposing team dance to their tune.

"We have built the confidence within the team. As long as we get to play our heroes, we are confident," said Banoobs.

"We are not thinking how the opponent is going to react as long as they are the ones to react to one. BON CHAN is on God mode when the drafting starts."

A win over the two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren will advance Blacklist International to the upper bracket finals while a defeat would send them to the lower bracket against the loser between Fnatic ONIC PH and Aurora.