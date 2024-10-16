DA lifts cattle, meat ban from UK

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the suspension of the importation of live cattle and meat products from the United Kingdom (UK), after suspending its shipments due to reported cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.

Importation of live cattle, meat and meat products, bovine processed animal products, and semen derived from cattle originating from the UK was banned in May.

In a report to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the UK said the case has ended with resolved status and no additional outbreaks after 7 August.

“Upon careful evaluation of the submitted documents and relevant information, none of the products from the case of BSE has entered the production system nor has been exported to the Philippines,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in Memorandum Order 45 signed last Friday, 11 October.

He added that UK authorities provided evidence to prove that food safety measures in place are equivalent to the guidelines established by the Philippines.

“As a country recognized in WOAH with negligible BSE risk, the acceptance of all in transit and incoming shipments from the United Kingdom may commence provided with verified equivalence from the United Kingdom Veterinary Authority,” the agri chief added.

The order is effective immediately.