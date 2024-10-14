Why ‘breaking the cycle’ is an important documentary

In a nutshell, Thanakrit Duangmaneeporn and Aekphong Saransateon’s Breaking the Cycle captured the political awakening of the Thai people, which was fueled and inspired by a charismatic and wealthy Thai businessman, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and his group of political novices, who challenged the prevailing government in Thailand. The documentary explored and presented the events and intricacies of the 2019 Thai election, which marked the end of five years of full military rule. Thanathorn’s group campaigned against an authoritarian constitution, sparking hope for a once-in-a-generation youth movement.

As the images of the documentary flickered on the silver screen, what was most praiseworthy about it was that it did not demonize the Thai government’s status quo. Nor did it lionize Thanathorn and his political novices as ultra-virtuous or without faults. It was a balanced documentary that showed how power and politics operate in Thailand. It highlighted how this new hope brought excitement and the promise of attainable change. It gave an honest take on the thoughts and feelings of Thai commoners about the current state of the government and their aspirations and dreams for the political system. It also demonstrated that there is power in diversity — a united front composed of dreamers, youth, the marginalized and the underprivileged can be a true force that brings change and achieves objectives.

The documentary film was well-received in Thailand. Despite Thanathorn’s thorny political conclusion, with his party being dissolved and him retreating to private life, the flame continued to burn. As reported during the forum, the newly formed group after Thanathorn earned the most votes but was still dissolved. Now, a new group has formed, more determined and with impressive representation and numbers to fully realize the change they desire and dream of.

The Philippine context

Is there hope for the Philippines to break the cycle? My answer to this is an immediate “No!” — and with an exclamation point at that!

The last election showed us that there is no such thing as a youth vote. Yes, they provide the brawn and energy during those massive, documented rallies. However, the majority of them were there because it was a “YOLO” moment — a “you only live once” experience they could share on social media to prove that they are “in” and “woke,” but not necessarily patriotic or motivated by love for the Motherland.

There was no middle-class vote either. Just like the young millennials and Gen Zers, the Generation Xers were present for the fun, nostalgia and reunion vibes. Of all the voters, Gen Xers are the most cynical and jaded, having witnessed and survived the Aquino, Ramos, Estrada, Macapagal-Arroyo, Aquino and Duterte administrations. We are all too aware that the electorate has not become discerning or intelligent, and that those who are in the laylayan ng lipunan (margins of society) grow in leaps and bounds; when election day arrives, they have the force and strength to declare who wins.

The education of the descamisados is essential, especially regarding political matters and helping them understand the difference between propaganda and rhetoric, as well as what promises are sincere and achievable.

It is also high time to erode, if not eradicate, the “image” and the “dreams” that the hoi polloi hold in their hearts. This can only be accomplished through education and by showing them the rotten fruits that the reign of greed has bestowed upon them.

It is also time for us to break and cut the utang na loob (debt of gratitude) system and to ridicule and unmask those who proclaim that may takot sila sa Diyos (they fear God) and do not trust anyone whose basic promise is, ginagawa ko ito para tulungan ko ang mahihirap (I do this to help the poor).

To further break the Philippine political cycle, I urge the men and women who will be elected to take the time to read these proposals:

•Make laws that set provincial salary rates at par with those of Metro and Mega-Manila.

•Enact laws that make the prices of basic goods and services affordable.

•Establish laws that will not allow those convicted of plunder to serve house arrest or hospital arrest.

•Implement laws that will prevent individuals with criminal cases from running for public office.

•Create laws that state once a politician is named as being part of a shady deal or corruption, he or she is automatically imprisoned because they are public officials who have betrayed the public’s interest and trust.

•Draft laws that will finally put an end to political dynasties.

•Limit the number of people safeguarding the President and Vice President to a bare minimum; this protection should also include their immediate family and next of kin.

•Restrict the number of individuals accompanying the President on state visits to only economic and financial experts.

The rest of the requests, which come from DAILY TRIBUNE’s Show columnist Alex Brosas, written in Filipino, are essential to completely break the cycle:

Batas na nagkakait ng anumang posisyon sa mga hindi nakatapos ng college (A law that will deny any position to those who have not completed college).

Batas na magbibigay ng libreng edukasyon sa bawat estudyante (A law that will provide free education to every student).

Batas na magbibigay ng health care at ayuda sa PWD at senior citizen kahit botante sila o hindi. Lahat ‘yan ang dapat ninyong gawin (A law that will provide health care and assistance to persons with disabilities [PWD] and senior citizens, whether they are voters or not. All of these are what you should do).

The change we all covet is not happening in this lifetime or in the succeeding lifetimes. For the Philippines to break the cycle, a moral and cultural revolution is needed. We need a leader who will guide this revolution and help us believe in our morality — that yes, this Republic of ours is truly a great nation!