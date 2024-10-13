Japanese legend imparts baseball knowledge

More than 60 children showcased their talents before Japanese baseball legend Tsuyoshi Yoda in an exhibition game Sunday.

The Japanese was also here in January to train the children and hone their skills.

Last Saturday, Yoda conducted a free whole-day clinic and even helped the organizers to dig the ground to place the pitcher’s plate at the Kaibao Beach Resort in Barangay Sta. Rosa.

At the clinic, participated in by more than 60 kids aged seven to 18, Yoda taught stretching, pitching techniques, the correct form of touching the goal plate and proper posture when pitching.

He gave away gloves and balls to the participating children.

During the interview with his friend, Takihiro Kondo, as interpreter, Yoda said he saw the children’s passion, which is the first thing he looks for in a potential baseball protégé.

Skills-wise, he said he could pinpoint a child who has the potential to make it big in baseball through good timing and pitching form.

He advised the young baseball enthusiasts to take care of their body as they pursue the sport. Yoda had a 10-year playing career that ended in 2000 due to injuries.