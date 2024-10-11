Phreatic eruption recorded in Taal

State seismology bureau Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) observed a phreatomagmatic eruption at Taal Volcano in Batangas province over the past 24 hours.

It was reported on Friday that the phreatic burst lasted six minutes.

According to PHIVOLCS, phreatomagmatic bursts are violent eruptions resulting from the explosive contact of erupting magma with water.

Moreover, a voluminous plume emission from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight was also reported. It reached 28000 meters and drifted northeast and southwest.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island were observed

On Wednesday, it spewed 2256 tons of sulfur dioxide, or SO2, and was observed with volcanic smog or "vog" and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Alert Level 1 remains in effect over Taal Volcano due to its low-level unrest.

Thus, entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, and flying aircraft close to the volcano are still restricted.

The public is warned of possible hazards, including steam-driven, phreatic, or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.