Weary Sinner marches to Last 16

SHANGHAI, China (AFP) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said he needed a day off after pushing through tiredness to come from a set down and beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

He will be joined in the Last 16 by Daniil Medvedev, who overcame tenacious Italian Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, and Carlos Alcaraz after his chief rival beat China’s Wu Yibing in straight sets.

A weary-looking Sinner dropped the first set on a tiebreak to the 37th-ranked Etcheverry, just three days after losing a 3hr 21min China Open final in Beijing to Alcaraz.

But the 23-year-old recovered in the second set, breaking Etcheverry twice to level the match before easing to victory.

“Tomorrow is one day off which I really need, I felt it physically today,” Sinner said.

“I had some chances in the first set but couldn’t use them... I’m very happy with how I bounced back,” he said.

World No. 5 Medvedev broke early in the first set but 36th-ranked Arnaldi kept his cool to break back in the sixth game on an unforced error from the Russian.

Arnaldi broke again in the 12th game after Medvedev hit long.

The Russian’s mood darkened under pressure from Arnaldi in the second set and he was slapped with two code violations and a point penalty after arguing with the umpire.

The 28-year-old former world number one recovered to take the match to a deciding set and came through after two hours and 44 minutes.

“I was expecting him to play differently, he played very well,” Medvedev said of Arnaldi.