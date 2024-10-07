Rogue Netanyahu, catalyst to WW3

When Israel assassinated key military leaders of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas at will without hesitation, in spite of growing street protests, Netanyahu’s popularity soared from 18-percent to 38-percent approval. This implies that the people of Israel are beginning to like his questionably immoral ways. Netanyahu admitted that he does not mind the massacres of women and children, which he believes is part of the ongoing war.

In spite of growing protests back home, Netanyahu is stubborn in his rogue ways. He has defied the US, its key allies, ignoring its warnings on such assassinations, which may escalate the conflicts towards WW3.

Israel holds all the aces. First, it has a sophisticated missile-drone defense system which has stopped about 80 percent of the attacks by Hezbollah and Iran. The Houthis of Yemen boasted that their recent barrage of drones hit Tel Aviv, Jafa, and Eil Lat hard, but Israel said it took out most of the drones. No one knows the truth. Iran and Hezbollah have weaker defense systems and are vulnerable to an Israeli air offensive, and Netanyahu knows this. So, he is emboldened to take the initiative, brimming with self-confidence.

Second, Israel has a sophisticated spy network which was set up decades ago. This is why it can launch assassinations at will of military leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran. It is able to track, intercept and cause explosions of enemy cellphones through its infamous Unit 8200. Hezbollah shifted to the use of pagers, but even the pagers were compromised.

Israel has infiltrated the inner governments and armies of Iran and Hezbollah on a grand scale with hundreds of spies. They are everywhere and any secret move by the enemy is instantly known. There are even rumors that the chief of Iranian intelligence is an Israeli spy. Mossad, the Israeli spy agency, reportedly has a budget of $32 billion.

Netanyahu is resorting to a full-scale invasion of Lebanon against Hezbollah, which has been consistently sending rockets and drones against Northern Israel, as casualties pile up. Reports claim that 70,000 Israelis have been displaced by Hezbollah’s rocket-drone barrage.

As of this writing, Israel has not yet entered the Lebanese border, but has given warnings to the Lebanese residents near the border to evacuate. Israel has had a few casualties. A full-scale Israeli invasion of Lebanon is predicted if the Hezbollah drone-rocket barrages continue to displace more Israeli residents.

This invasion, however, perhaps does not intend a long term occupation, but only to neutralize the drones and rocket launch pads. It is viewed to be an “in-and-out” initiative. But the possibility of women and children being massacred is not being discounted. The more Israeli casualties and women and children evacuees there are from the Hezbollah rockets and drones, the more there will be massacres of Lebanese women and children if Israeli finally invades Lebanon, the biblical eye for an eye.

The situation is hopeless and the chances for peace and reconciliation are practically nil. A UN peace initiative may work temporarily, but knowing the rogue Netanyahu, he will reject it outright. If he can defy the US, an ally, he can more easily defy the UN.

As the Israeli war on four fronts evolves — against Hezbollah, Iran, Hamas and the Houthis — there is a chance the Israeli juggernaut may run out of steam in the medium term. In Netanyahu’s despair, he may resort to tactical or “baby” nukes, which will be the beginning of the end. Tactical nukes could easily escalate to big intercontinental multiple-warhead 5-megaton nukes in the blink of an eye. In total despair, no one knows what the rogue Netanyahu is capable of in terms of creative ways of waging war. Everybody knows the Israelis have big nukes.

In a full-blown nuclear conflict, there will be zero communication systems — no cellphones, no internet, no landlines. You cannot talk to your relatives abroad. You may not know their situation. You may not know which cities and military bases have been hit, and if you have relatives nearby. A full-blown nuclear war will be sudden, no warning — and total. It can easily erase 80 to 90 percent of Mankind.

Lord, grant us peace in your mercy. Amen. (Sources — Al Jazeera and Vantage First Post news).