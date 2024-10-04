Rhian treats solo parents on her birthday

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos gave siomai carts to 20 solo parents during her 34th birthday celebration at Manuel L. Quezon University in Manila on 3 October.

The "Royal Blood" actress draws from her personal experiences as the daughter of a solo parent to help solo parents with their livelihoods.

“Du’n ko nakita na mahirap maging parent in general. Pero mas lalong mahirap pag wala kang kasama, wala kang kakampi. [Kapag] wala kang emotional support. Mas lalo na siguro, wala ring suportang financial,” Ramos said.

The cart is attached to a bike and includes food supply equipment such as a steamer, stove, and gulaman container.

Beneficiary Bernadette Estacio, 29, said that the business package could greatly help her support her three children.

“Matutulungan ko na yung mga anak ko,” the single mother said.

Solo parents are close to the Kapuso star’s heart. On her birthday two years ago, she partnered with TESDA to teach single mothers how to make dishwashing liquid as a livelihood activity.