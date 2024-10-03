Food & Drink

Hotel Okura takes a spot at Michelin Guide 2024

Newport World Resorts opened its newest international hotel brand within the sprawling 25-hectare property in 2022, Hotel Okura Manila, which hails from the illustrious Okura Nikko Hotels & Resorts brand in Japan.
Newport World Resorts opened its newest international hotel brand within the sprawling 25-hectare property in 2022, Hotel Okura Manila, which hails from the illustrious Okura Nikko Hotels & Resorts brand in Japan.Hotel Okura
Published on

Hotel Okura Manila, the country’s pioneer integrated resort, has been elevated among the world’s best destinations in 2024 by making its debut at the prestigious Michelin Guide Hotel selection this year. 

The inaugural list from the Philippines features only six properties with Hotel Okura Manila being the lone property within an integrated resort.

In its two-year operation, the hotel has already earned significant industry accolades including a spot at the Tatler Dining Guide Philippines and Luxury Dining Destinations list in 2023 for Hotel Okura’s signature fine-dining Japanese restaurant, Yamazato.
In its two-year operation, the hotel has already earned significant industry accolades including a spot at the Tatler Dining Guide Philippines and Luxury Dining Destinations list in 2023 for Hotel Okura’s signature fine-dining Japanese restaurant, Yamazato. Hotel Okura

At Hotel Okura Manila, the signature Japanese fine-dining restaurant, Yamazato, offers meticulously prepared dishes using the freshest ingredients, while Yawaragi presents a fusion of international, Japanese, and Filipino flavors. The Sora Rooftop Bar, a highlight of the hotel, offers a chance to unwind with a drink while enjoying stunning panoramic views of the city skyline.

Hotel Okura Manila has succeeded in bringing together the mindfulness of Japanese omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with the warmth of Filipino hospitality. This signature service has also earned the 11-storey Japanese luxury hotel a coveted Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor in 2024.
Hotel Okura Manila has succeeded in bringing together the mindfulness of Japanese omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with the warmth of Filipino hospitality. This signature service has also earned the 11-storey Japanese luxury hotel a coveted Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor in 2024.Hotel Okura

For over a century, the Michelin Guide has been revered in the leisure and tourism industry for identifying high-quality experiences in gastronomy and hospitality across the globe. Its curated list of accommodation recommendations represents the world's best and most exciting properties, evaluated and chosen by a team of hotel experts specializing in international design and architecture, as well as service norms and global hospitality cultures. 

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph