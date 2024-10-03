Hotel Okura takes a spot at Michelin Guide 2024

Hotel Okura Manila, the country’s pioneer integrated resort, has been elevated among the world’s best destinations in 2024 by making its debut at the prestigious Michelin Guide Hotel selection this year.
The inaugural list from the Philippines features only six properties with Hotel Okura Manila being the lone property within an integrated resort.
At Hotel Okura Manila, the signature Japanese fine-dining restaurant, Yamazato, offers meticulously prepared dishes using the freshest ingredients, while Yawaragi presents a fusion of international, Japanese, and Filipino flavors. The Sora Rooftop Bar, a highlight of the hotel, offers a chance to unwind with a drink while enjoying stunning panoramic views of the city skyline.
For over a century, the Michelin Guide has been revered in the leisure and tourism industry for identifying high-quality experiences in gastronomy and hospitality across the globe. Its curated list of accommodation recommendations represents the world's best and most exciting properties, evaluated and chosen by a team of hotel experts specializing in international design and architecture, as well as service norms and global hospitality cultures.