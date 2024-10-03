Cough awareness tutoring launched

Barangay health workers (BHWs) in Malabon, Valenzuela and Navotas recently were given stronger awareness on preventing and managing cough effectively.

The “Huwag Palalain, Ubo ay Supilin” seminar was aimed at arming the BHWs of respiratory health concerns, with cough being a common complaint, to address coughs in Metro Manila communities.

According to Solmux brand manager Leevan Fong, the increased humidity and unpredictable weather may create an environment ripe for the spread of infections.

“In critical times when health is at risk, barangay health workers are our trusted allies. We chose to collaborate with them and provide them with accurate information so they can pass on what they learn about cough to the broader population,” Fong told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Ensuring that every Filipino receives the best healthcare is a fundamental part of Unilab’s mission. This is why we’ve introduced Solmux Advance with Zinc as a way to treat productive coughs, which tend to be prevalent during fluctuating weather conditions and in damp environments,” he added.

The initiative offered in-depth lectures about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of various types of cough to BHWs who serve as front liners of health in their communities.

Each city successfully gathered the participation of at least 200 BHWs, with Community Health Officers present in all locations. Mayor Jeannie Sandoval of Malabon and Mayor John Rey Tiangco of Navotas also attended their respective events.

Fong stressed that they recognize and believe that the effective communication of these health strategies to communities is only possible with the support of BHWs and local government units.