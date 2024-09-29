Mister Donut unveils 2 new creamy creations

Mister Donut is thrilled to announce the arrival of two irresistible new flavors to its popular Creamy Creations line: Salted Toffee Caramel and Belgian Choco Chips. These decadent additions join the existing favorites, Rocky Road and Cookies & Cream, offering donut lovers a wider range of delicious choices.

Salted Toffee Caramel brings a delightful combination of sweet and salty, featuring a rich toffee caramel cream filling infused with crunchy peanut pieces, drizzled with glitter gelli gold and a sprinkle of sea salt for a touch of sophistication.

Belgian Choco Chips is a chocolate lover's dream, boasting a creamy chocolate filling studded with decadent Belgian chocolate chips for a truly indulgent experience.

The new Creamy Creations flavors are available now at all selected Mister Donut shops and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.