Caloocan road rage incident being probed

The Caloocan City’s Public Safety and Traffic Management Department is investigating a viral road rage incident involving two jeepney drivers in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, Mayor Along Malapitan over the weekend on Facebook.

Malapitan stated that appropriate penalties would be imposed on the drivers involved.

The city is also coordinating with the Land Transportation Office to potentially revoke the drivers’ licenses and with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for the possible cancellation of their franchises.

The mayor emphasized that such dangerous behavior, which endangers lives, will not be tolerated.

He acknowledged the ongoing traffic issues but urged drivers to remain calm, stressing that passenger safety depends on responsible driving.