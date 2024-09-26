Seafaring app seen easing paperwork

A groundbreaking step towards digitalization in the seafaring industry was achieved today, 27 September, with the launch of the e-Sea app, a joint project by the Associated Marine Officers and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) and United Training Services (UTS), in time of the celebration of the Maritime Week.

The partnership aims to streamline essential seafaring paperwork by moving it to a digital platform, making life simpler for Filipino seafarers.

The launch was marked by the opening of a dedicated office in partnership with AMOSUP, highlighting the union’s commitment to supporting its members with modern tools for efficiency and connectivity.

The app, created by Filipinos for Filipinos, is set to change how seafarers manage their careers and paperwork, free of charge for all Filipino seafarers.

Digitized documents

According to UTS founder and CEO Jan Hart, the e-Sea app addresses a common challenge faced by Filipino seafarers: managing physical documents like certificates, passports, payroll, and travel documents, making sure that they are fully compliant and competent to safely perform their jobs wherever they are going to work.

“By digitizing these essential items, the app allows users to access, manage, and renew their paperwork through their mobile devices, both online and offline. This ensures that critical documents are always at hand, reducing the burden of paper trails and eliminating the risk of losing vital documents while at sea,” Hart explained.

In addition to document storage, the app offers validation services, allowing users to verify certificates and other paperwork digitally.

“This feature adds an extra layer of security and convenience, streamlining the certification renewal process and making compliance with industry standards more accessible,” he stated.

Community building

The e-Sea app goes beyond being just a digital paperwork platform, as it also serves as a community hub for Filipino seafarers, providing access to relevant industry news, updates, and developments.

“This ensures that users are always up to date on the latest trends and regulations, further empowering them in their professional lives. Seafarers can also use the app to connect, creating a sense of community and solidarity among Filipino maritime workers worldwide. The app is a tool not just for managing a career but for fostering a support system for those who often spend extended periods away from home,” Hart further explained.

UTS founder and CTO Edumund Gittenburger said the development of the e-Sea app holds particular significance as it was designed and developed by Filipinos, reflecting the needs and realities of the Filipino seafaring community.

The Philippines is one of the largest suppliers of maritime workers globally.

“The app, which we provide for free to all seafarers, is a testament to the country’s ongoing leadership in the industry. The launch of the e-Sea app marks a significant milestone in modernizing the seafaring industry and providing Filipino seafarers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” Gittenburger disclosed.

“As the industry evolves, the e-Sea app promises to make life easier for all Filipino seafarers, setting a new standard for efficiency and community building within the maritime sector,” he added.