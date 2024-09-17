Red tide remains on some VisMin waters — BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday said that Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit is still present in some Visayas and Mindanao coastal waters.

Based on BFAR’s Shellfish Bulletin No. 23, shellfish collected and tested from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga Island, Irong-Irong Bay and Cambatutay Bay in Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Carigara Bay in Leyte; and coastal waters of Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay Province; and Maqueda Bay in Samar remain positive for red tide.

All types of Acetes sp. or alamang gathered in the mentioned areas are also unsafe for human consumption.

Likewise, harvesting, selling, buying, or eating aquaculture products coming from the said areas is prohibited.

Meanwhile, fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs in red-tide-affected areas are safe for eating, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking, BFAR said.