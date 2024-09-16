P187.21-M San Fernando road improvements completed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a total of P187.21-million road improvements along the 2.48-kilometer segment of Manila North Road (MNR) in San Fernando City.

According to a report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, DPWH Regional Office III Director Roseller A. Tolentino said that the DPWH Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office has implemented these projects.

He added that these projects include the asphalt overlay, reblocking at intermittent sections and installation of road safety devices along the busy MNR-San Fernando City section in Barangays Telabastagan, Saguin and Dela Paz.

Also in San Fernando City, the DPWH Pampanga 2nd DEO completed the road reblocking and asphalt overlay at the damaged sections of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) in Barangay Dolores and Barangay San Juan.

Costing P93.1 million, the project covered the improvement of the 1.93-kilometer section of JASA, including the installation of regulatory signs and solar-powered traffic signal yellow blinker lights at critical sections like RR Crossing Bridge, Palawe Bridge, Lazatin Flyover and MNR/JASA Flyover.