Why airport upgrade is important

This weekend, the NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), which is led by San Miguel Corp., is set to take over the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The operations and maintenance of the NAIA will be turned over by its current operator, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

As a background, some time back, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the signing of the P170.6-billion Public-Private Partnership (PPP) modernization agreement for the rehabilitation of the NAIA, calling it “an investment in our future.”

“This undertaking is not just about revenues that will be remitted to the treasury alone, but resources invested in the airport and in many ways, it is an investment in our future,’’ Marcos said after witnessing the signing ceremony in Malacañang for the largest solicited PPP project under his administration.

The President noted that the modernization of NAIA will not only lead to additional revenue for the government but also provide convenience to passengers by increasing the facility’s current passenger capacity from 35 million a year to 62 million. The agreement initially covers 15 years and could be extended by 10 years.

The signing took place last 18 March 2024. Fast forward to today, and the undertaking and commitment of the NNIC begin.

I’ve mentioned in past articles how important airport improvements are in order to boost our attractiveness to other countries and their citizens. I believe the Philippines is a beautiful country to visit. However, getting tourists to return is a totally different story. The main reason first-time tourists no longer want to return are the difficulties they encounter at our country’s airports.

It is a sad narrative that the Philippines, which has a lot of stunning destinations, delicious food, and welcoming people, is not visited as much as our neighbors. This is why this modernization and improvement enterprise is close to my heart. I know that we can compete with other countries, but our potential to be Asia’s top tourist destination is being wasted due to tourists’ bad experiences at our airports.

I believe in this project and fully support its objectives of increased air travel tourism, expanded employment opportunities and the improvement overall of the Philippine economy.

Many counties around the globe, such as Thailand and Vietnam in Asia, have heavily invested in their airports, and as a result not just their tourism sector surged but their investment and business climate improved as well.

I just want to advise now on some key points to make certain that the transition from MIAA to NNIC is smooth for our airlines and, more importantly, for the travelers, both Filipinos and foreigners.

First is the smooth alignment among all airlines and NNIC. Last week, the plans of NNIC to reassign terminals circulated online. This requires a thorough consultative process and a sufficient preparation time is essential for terminal transfers involving multiple airlines.

A holistic approach is needed before implementing the huge changes involved. It must take into account various aspects, such as but not limited to, time and motion studies, consideration of environmental factors, parking infrastructure and capacity, improvement of roads in the immediate vicinity, and adequate time for implementation to minimize disruptions.

Second is the proper information dissemination to the public and the rest of the world. This is to reduce, if not completely eliminate, confusion and drastic changes to travel plans and logistics that may have been planned months ahead. Especially for foreign travelers, we need to take into account that Metro Manila may not be their final destination because they may want to travel to Boracay or El Nido, for example.

Lastly and for the traveling public, let us be patient and not immediately expect sudden and quick improvements. These will take time and the benefits may not be quickly felt and seen by the public.

I do believe that adequate preparation, proper communication and trouble-free implementation will make this project’s objectives achievable. Let us then all work together and wish for this project’s success as it will benefit all travelers and our country as well.