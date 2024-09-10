Rice fields, irrigation sites hardest hit by ‘Enteng'

The recent storm, 'Enteng' (Yagi), has caused over P2 billion worth of damage to local rice production and irrigation facilities, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In its latest bulletin, the DA said that more than 48,000 metric tons (MT) of the staple grain have been lost, amounting to P1.11 billion.

Meanwhile, the severe tropical storm also damaged irrigation facilities, mostly national and communal irrigation systems valued at P1.08 billion.

The DA also reported over 2,400 MT of loss of corn, estimated to be P42.66 million in value. Affected high-value crops, on the other hand, amounted to P26.66 million.

Livestock and poultry registered six head losses, including goats and ducks valued at P16,000.

Government assistance of P202 million will be provided to affected farmers, including the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, which offers loans of up to P25,000 payable over three years with zero interest, as well as funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, according to the DA.