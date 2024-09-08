Trike drug peddler collared

Elements of the Manila Police District-Police Station 14 (MPD-PS 14) Barbosa Police arrested a 45-year-old tricycle driver who was also involved in illegal drug trade during a buy-bust operation in P. Casal, Quiapo, Manila, early Sunday morning.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Paa, alias Gab, a resident of Barangay 396, Sampaloc, Manila.

Initial reports said that the suspect was nabbed on 8 September 2024, at around 5:10 a.m. along Barangay 386, Zone 39, Quiapo, Manila.

The arrest was made through a police poseur buyer who transacted the sale of shabu in the amount of P300. The exchange was made, followed by the arrest.

Confiscated from the suspect were 21 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P142,800.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 Section 5 (Selling of Dangerous Drug) and Section 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drug) will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.