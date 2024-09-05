U.S., Phl strengthen ties amid tensions

The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States recently discussed the “historic momentum” in their bilateral relations amid the increasing aggression by Beijing in the South China Sea (SCS).

According to a readout issued by the Pentagon on Thursday (Manila time), US Department of Defense Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. spoke via phone.

Ryder said the officials reviewed the progress of US-Philippine defense ties following their productive 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue last July. During the call, Austin reaffirmed the US’ “ironclad” commitment to the Philippines, especially in light of recent dangerous and escalatory actions by the People’s Republic of China against lawful Philippine maritime operations in the SCS.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of maintaining the rights of all nations to operate “safely and responsibly wherever international law allows,” Ryder said.

In the 2+2 meeting on 30 July, the US pledged $500 million in support of the Philippines’ efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and modernize its military. Austin described this as a “once-in-a-generation investment” that will significantly contribute to the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Teodoro said the priorities for the US military financing will be outlined in the country’s security sector assistance roadmap.

China has repeatedly cautioned the Philippines against accepting support from the US, as Beijing’s expansive claims over the SCS encroach on Manila’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.