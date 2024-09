LOOK: PAGASA Assistant Weather Services Chief Chris Perez monitored the departure of Severe Tropical Storm "Enteng", which was impacting the western section of Northern Luzon on Thursday, 5 September 2024 in Quezon City. Additionally, a new low-pressure area (LPA) has formed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and may slightly enhance the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, through Saturday.











Copied