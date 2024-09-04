‘Enteng’ onslaught yields tons of garbage

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday disclosed that its personnel collected over 100 truckloads worth of trash in the metropolis amid the onslaught of tropical storm “Enteng.”

In a statement, the MMDA said that trash amounting to 45 cubic meters were collected from the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach.

According to MMDA Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office Division chief Michael Doce, 105 truckloads of garbage were collected since 1 September and that the waste collection at the dolomite beach is still ongoing.

Despite the minimal impacts of the heavy rainfall in Metro Manila due to the 24/7 operations of the water pumping stations, the agency also urged the public of implementing proper waste disposal.