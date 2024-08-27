PAGASA issues heavy rainfall warning - flooding threatens Metro Manila and surrounding areas

PAGASA issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 1-A at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, due to the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat). A Red Warning Level is in effect for Bataan, where serious flooding is expected. Meanwhile, an Orange Warning Level has been raised for Zambales, Metro Manila (including Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City, San Juan, Marikina, Manila, Pasig, and Mandaluyong), and parts of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Antipolo, Cainta, and Taytay), signaling a threat of flooding.

Additionally, a Yellow Warning Level is in place for other areas of Rizal and Metro Manila, indicating possible flooding in flood-prone areas. Light to moderate, with occasional heavy rains, is expected over Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija within the next three hours. The public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are advised to monitor the situation and await the next update at 11:00 p.m. today.