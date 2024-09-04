Guo’s arrest a warning to those attempting to evade Phl justice — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the arrest of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo should serve as an example to those attempting to evade the Philippine justice system.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who attempt to evade justice. Such is an exercise in futility. The arm of the law is long and it will reach you,” Marcos said in a video message, following Guo’s reported arrest in Indonesia.

Marcos stressed the Philippine government will continue “in its duty to apply the rule of law.”

The President, meanwhile, assured that Guo would be entitled to all legal protections due to her under the Philippine laws and "pursuant to the government's commitment to the rule of law."

“But we will not allow this to prolong the resolution of the case, whose outcome will be a victory for the Filipino people,” he said.

The President touted the law enforcement authorities in the country for relentless efforts to locate Guo and her cohorts.

“I congratulate all law enforcement personnel who made this apprehension possible. The public may not know the intricate details of this mission that you have successfully accomplished, but on their behalf, accept my thanks,” he said.

Marcos, likewise, expressed gratitude to Indonesian authorities for their crucial contributions in arresting Guo.

“The Philippines also thanks the Indonesian government for their assistance on this matter. The close cooperation between our two governments has made this arrest possible,” he said.

Guo, whose real name is Gua Hua Ping, was arrested by Indonesian Police in Tangerang City, Jakarta around 1:30 a.m. on 4 September.

The dismissed mayor is facing criminal charges over her alleged involvement in massive illegal operations of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac.