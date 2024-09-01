Illegal POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) confirmed on Saturday that an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) was operating at the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio reported the discovery of three scam farms within the hotel’s buildings.

“This is 100 percent an illegal POGO operation. There are no licensed POGOs in Cebu province. All the evidence we've gathered points to cyber-crime offenses related to gambling,” Casio stated.

NBI-7 regional director, lawyer Renan Oliva, initially focused on immigration violations but soon uncovered additional scams.

"We are processing the identities of all foreigners involved, including those rescued," Oliva said. He noted that some POGO operators previously raided in Pampanga had relocated to Cebu to continue their activities.

Casio revealed that the operation involved Indonesian, Chinese and Myanmar nationals. "We rescued Indonesian nationals but found them in the act of running scam operations. We discovered three scam farms and seized equipment used in various online scams," Casio added.

The authorities found over a hundred individuals engaged in scams within the hotel, which occupied three floors, with bars and restaurants on the lower levels to prevent employees from leaving.

Following complaints from the Indonesian government, the central government coordinated with the Department of Justice for the rescue operation.

The Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor's Office is investigating a case involving three Indonesian nationals who escaped and filed complaints on 21 July, alleging illegal detention by their employers.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan had stated that there were no POGO operations in the city.