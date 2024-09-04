Senators welcome Guo’s arrest

Senators on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia, who had been at the center of their investigation into the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in her town.

In separate statements, Senators Risa Hontiveros and Win Gatchalian, who are leading the upper chamber’s investigation into Guo’s alleged link to POGOs, expressed gratitude to Indonesian authorities for Guo’s successful arrest.

“It's confirmed — Alice Guo has been arrested. I have independently confirmed this with my Indonesian sources as well. I am grateful to everyone who made her arrest possible. Terima Kasih (Thank you) to our friends in Indonesia,” Hontiveros said.

“I look forward to Guo Hua Ping's appearance at the Senate hearing as soon as possible. We appreciate the NBI's commitment to turn her over to the Senate after she is processed,” she added.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said those who helped Guo escape would also be held liable.

For his part, Gatchalian said Guo will now have a chance to answer for the crimes attributed to her, including human trafficking and money laundering.

“Now that she has been caught, she must be held accountable for the charges filed against her, such as human trafficking, money laundering, quo warranto, violating Senate orders, and others. It is important that she personally faces these charges here in our country,” he said.

He noted that Guo should also be brought to the Senate to answer the allegations thrown at her after being processed by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Immigration.

Senate has an outstanding arrest order against Guo, who allegedly left the country for Malaysia in July. Sheila Guo, her alleged sibling, and Cassandra Ong, the authorized representative of Lucky South 99, the POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga that was closed by authorities for illegal operations, were also apprehended in Indonesia last month.

Sheila and Cassandra were arrested in Indonesia on 21 August after they attempted to return to Singapore. They were brought back to the Philippines on 22 August.

Gatchalian said Guo must disclose the names of those involved in her criminal activities in Bamban and those in the government who have been helping her.

“We want the exact names so that charges can also be filed against them,” he said.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero also welcomed the arrest of Guo, stressing that she can now be brought to justice.

“I hail the arrest of Alice Guo in Indonesia. She can now be brought to justice and, hopefully, also shed light on illegal pogo operations in the country,” Escudero said in a separate statement.

“I likewise thank and congratulate Philippine and Indonesian law enforcement authorities for successfully effecting her arrest,” he added.