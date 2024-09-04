DOJ confirms Alice Guo arrest in Indonesia

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed the arrest of former Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, in Tangerang City, Jakarta, Indonesia. According to Senior Superintendent Audie Latuheru of the Indonesian Police, Guo was apprehended at 11:58 PM on 3 September 2024.

"This development has been verified by our counterparts in Immigration, who have confirmed that Ms. Guo is currently in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri," said DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano.

Secretary of Justice Boying Remulla expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating:

"The arrest of Alice Guo is a testament to the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies and the strength of international cooperation in bringing fugitives to justice. We will ensure that all legal processes are followed to hold her accountable for any crimes committed," Remulla said early Wednesday morning.

The DOJ is committed to pursuing justice and will continue to coordinate closely with Indonesian authorities to facilitate the necessary legal procedures, he added.