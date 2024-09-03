LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards team up for Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’

Coming off a historic and successful campaign in the Paris Olympics, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and promising Minnesota Timberwolves talent Anthony Edwards will star in Netflix’s latest basketball series, Starting 5.

Joining the three NBA players are Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

Starting 5 will be a 10-part series featuring their intense regular and playoff matches, as well as their off-the-court lives.

The new Netflix series marks another appearance for James following The Redeem Team, a documentary focusing on the USA basketball team’s journey during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

For Edwards, this will be his second appearance after his role as a villain in the movie Hustle, where Juancho Hernangomez, another NBA player, also starred.

The new sports series will feature NBA players who are undoubtedly at different stages of their careers.

James, a 39-year-old player who still performs at an MVP-caliber level; Jayson Tatum, who recently led the Boston Celtics to their 18th championship; and Edwards, a rising talent for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, Butler remains a consistent force for the Miami Heat, while Sabonis continues to break records as a Lithuanian big man for the Sacramento Kings.

Just months ago, the Los Angeles Lakers and James made history with the successful drafting of Bronny James, marking the first father-son duo in the league.

The series will be released on 9 October, nearly two weeks before the start of the new NBA season.