‘Enteng’ now severe tropical storm; 13 reported dead

Tropical storm ‘Enteng’ has now intensified into a severe tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on its latest monitoring issued at 5:00 PM, Enteng’s center was estimated 165 km west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and is moving west northwestward at 10 km/h pace.

Its intensity is maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hectoPascals (hPa).

A warning of strong to storm-force winds was raised, possibly extending outwards up to 330 km from the center.

Luzon areas under Signal No. 1

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) No. 1 is raised in some areas in Luzon, namely Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan, City of San Fernando), and Abra, which may experience strong winds whose potential impacts are minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Moreover, the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, is seen to bring moderate to intense rainfall in other areas of Luzon, especially along the western portions, over the next three days.

Track and intensity Outlook

Enteng is seen to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday morning.

“Outside the PAR region, the tropical storm will move generally westward until Friday morning, then turn west northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period,” PAGASA said.

The severe tropical storm is forecast to intensify throughout the forecast period and may become a typhoon on Thursday.

‘Enteng’ may reach its peak intensity by late Friday or early Saturday prior to making landfall in mainland China.

Fatalities climb to 13

Thirteen lives were reportedly taken due to the onsluaght of Enteng enhanced habagat, said the Office of Civil Defense. Of the reported fatalities, eight were from Rizal, three from Bicol, and two in Cebu province. These numbers, however, are still pending validation.

Meanwhile, affected families were tallied at 37,867 families, equivalent to 147,024 persons. Of this population, 8,866 families, or 38,058 persons, are sheltered inside 218 evacuation centers.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's latest report, the majority of the distressed people were noted from Bicol Region, with 22,220 affected families, or more than 85,000 individuals. Metro Manila and Central Luzon followed, with affected families tallied at 9,955 and 5,090, respectively.

