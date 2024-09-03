Bong Go urges vigilance amid flooding due to 'Enteng'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called on the public to remain vigilant, particularly in areas heavily affected by flooding as tropical storm "Enteng" continues to wreak havoc across the Philippines.

The senator expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of those in the storm's path, especially as severe flooding has been reported in Metro Manila, nearby provinces, and parts of Visayas, including Camarines Sur.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and safety during these times. He reminded the public to avoid wading through floodwaters to prevent diseases such as leptospirosis, which can be contracted through contaminated water.

"Huwag po tayong magpabaya. Iwasan nating lumusong sa baha dahil may panganib na dulot ito, lalo na ang leptospirosis," said Go.

In the wake of reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirming two fatalities and multiple injuries in Central Visayas, the senator also highlighted the need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to flood control.

Aside from health concerns, Go urged the government to be proactive and prioritize the development and implementation of a Flood Control Master Plan to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters in the future.

"Kailangan na nating magkaroon ng isang komprehensibong plano para sa flood control. Hindi na natin puwedeng hintayin pa ang susunod na bagyo bago kumilos," Go asserted.

Earlier, Go urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to efficiently utilize its budget so as not to waste even a single peso of public funds and ensure effectiveness of the government’s flood control initiatives especially amid recent flooding incidents across the nation.

In a past hearing with DPWH, Go, a member of the Committee on Public Works, asked the DPWH for their accomplishment report given that multi-billion peso funds have been allocated for flood control since 2019.

He also specifically asked for their prioritization strategy when it comes to identifying where flood control projects will be placed as part of their supposed master plan to address the issue of flooding especially in flood-prone communities. He then insisted on a clear prioritization strategy, emphasizing that flood-prone provinces or regions should be prioritized over areas with little to no population.

“Ano ho ba ang masterplan ng ating DPWH? Hindi ba dapat unahin nila na mga dapat paglagyan yung mga flood prone areas. Kaya tinanong ko rin sa kanila ang prioritization plan nila. Saan nila dapat ilagay. ‘Wag n’yo naman ilagay doon sa mga lugar na walang tao,” he said.

“Malaking abala ang pagbaha para sa ating mga kababayan at malaki rin ang pinsalang dulot nito sa mga ari-arian at kabuhayan nila. Higit sa lahat, inilalagay nito sa alanganin ang buhay ng mga tao, kaya naman nararapat lamang na masolusyunan ito sa lalong madaling panahon,” he expressed earlier.

Go's appeal to the DPWH to review strategies on flood control projects comes at a time when the country grapples with recurring floods. He stressed that the multibillion-peso budgets allocated annually for flood control demand the utmost transparency and efficient utilization.

“Sa kabila ng mga sakuna at iba pang suliranin na nakakaapekto sa ating mga kababayan, hangad natin na hindi lamang tayo magsilbing tagapaghatid ng relief at suporta, kundi katuwang nila sa pagbangon at pagbibigay ng pangmatagalang solusyon sa mga problema tulad ng pagbaha,” Go earlier said.

“Proteksyunan natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. At bilang mga lingkod bayan, dapat din na mas isaayos ang serbisyo na dapat makuha ng mga tao mula sa gobyerno,” he added.

The storm, located off Infanta, Quezon, as of 10 am on September 2, has brought heavy rains and fierce winds over large parts of Luzon and Visayas, prompting the cancellation of sea and air trips as well as government work and classes.

Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for measures that will ensure the safety and resilience of communities against natural disasters.

"Bilang inyong Senador, palagi kong isusulong ang mga hakbang na magbibigay proteksyon sa ating mga kababayan. Huwag po tayong magpapabaya—nadirito lamang po ako, handang magsilbi para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," Go said.

Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for poor Filipinos, continues to push for the passage of his Senate Bill No. 188, also known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This bill aims to establish a specialized agency committed to developing communities that are adaptable, disaster-resilient, and secure.

Additionally, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, in which he is one of the authors and co-sponsors. This proposed legislation seeks to create permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide, enhancing the country's readiness for future emergencies.

Also, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.