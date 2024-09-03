Gov't provides P390-M cash aid for 'Enteng' victims in Luzon

The government has released a total of P390 million worth of financial aid to assist Filipinos in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon who were highly affected by the landfall of tropical storm “Enteng” on Monday.

“Enteng,” which continues to submerge in flood various streets of Metro Manila and northern Luzon as it intensified on Tuesday, brought heavy winds and rains, prompting landslides in several areas.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who facilitated the release of P390 million cash assistance upon the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said that the sum would be divided among 39 congressional districts affected by the typhoon, with each receiving P10 million.

The total amount of the cash aid will be funded by the AKAP or the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

On top of financial assistance, Romualdez’s office in partnership with Tingog Partylist would also distribute 35,000 food packs containing canned goods, noodles, and rice beginning Tuesday at several evacuation centers in Metro Manila and Rizal.

“The flooding in the National Capital Region and CALABARZON, especially soon after Typhoon Carina, is a heavy burden,” the House chief said.

He added, “I understand how overwhelming it must be to face these challenges back-to-back, and I want you to know that you are not alone -- we stand with you during this difficult time.”

The government aims to provide P10,000 to each affected family as immediate relief and help them rebuild their homes.

More than 10 people were reportedly dead following the relentless downpour of “Enteng,” including an eight-month-old baby girl in the Bicol Region, according to disaster response agencies and local governments.

The strong rains and winds brought about by “Enteng” also prompted the suspension of classes and government work in Metro Manila for two consecutive days since Monday.

“Enteng” with the international name “Yagi,” is the fifth typhoon to batter the Philippines this year.