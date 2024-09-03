‘Enteng’ death toll now 10 — NDRRMC

Ten people have died due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm "Enteng".

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday showed that of the 10 reported fatalities, seven are from Calabarzon, two from Central Visayas, and one from Western Visayas—which are all under validation.

Meanwhile. 10 people were injured, all reported from Central Visayas.

147K people affected

As of writing, the Enteng-enhanced habagat has affected a total of 37,867 families or 147,024 persons, of which 8,866 families or 38,058 persons, are sheltered inside 218 evacuation centers.

The Bicol region is the hardest hit, having 22,220 affected families or more than 85,000 individuals. Metro Manila and Central Luzon followed, with affected families tallied at 9,955 and 5,090, respectively.

Sixty-four road sections were affected, with 54 impassable. Likewise, two bridges in the Bicol region are obstructed.

A total of 17 houses were damaged, valued at P100,000, while three infrastructures were destroyed, amounting to P200,000.

Due to "Enteng", some 954 passengers were stranded, as well as 67 rolling cargoes, 15 vessels, and four motorboats. Meanwhile, eight seaports remain non-operational.

Classes were suspended in 541 areas on Tuesday as well as work in 361 cities.

Government assistance worth P9 million has already been extended to affected families, according to the NDRRMC. Of the 19,525 families requiring assistance, 7,521 or 38.52 percent have been attended to.