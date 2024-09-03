China’s rocket debris expected to drop in Catanduanes waters

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday alerted government agencies about the debris from the launch of China’s rocket Long March 4B expected to drop in the waters of Panay Island, Catanduanes.

In a memorandum, the NDRRMC apprised the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Environment and Natural Resources—National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (DENR-NAMRIA), and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (RDRRMC) II and V on China’s rocket launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, sometime between 0916H and 0943H.

“Parts of this Long March 4B rocket are expected to drop within the identified drop zone, which is approximately 243 NM (nautical miles) away from Philippine Rise and 318 NM away from Panay Island, Catanduanes,” NDRRMC said.

Thus, it advised the PCG, BFAR, DILG, and DENR-NAMRIA to consider temporary restrictions and the issuance of Notice to Mariners, Coastal Navigational Warnings, or NAVAREA XI warnings, as applicable, in the identified drop zones.

Similarly, the concerned RDRRMCs Il and V were required to continue monitoring and submitting updates on the event.

The Philippine Space Agency meanwhile advised the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted. It also cautioned against retrieving or coming into close contact with these materials that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.