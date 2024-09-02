Pregnant teener critical after abortion attempt

The Manila Police District (MPD) Police Station 1 reported that an 18-year-old grade 12 student is in critical condition for continued bleeding after drinking cytotec pills that were bought by her boyfriend in Tondo, Manila.

Initial investigations showed that the pills were meant for an attempted abortion after the teener found out that she was pregnant.

Reports disclosed that police learned of the incident last 1 September when the teener was rushed to the Tondo Medical Center and was in critical condition after drinking 20 pills of cytotec.

From the probe by MPD-PS 1, it was learned from the victim that she had been experiencing dizziness or morning sickness, which led her to buy a pregnancy kit and find out she was pregnant. The news reached her boyfriend whose identity was withheld, but his reaction was negative, and gave the teener P3,400 to buy cytotec. The girl agreed and bought 20 tablets of cytotec.