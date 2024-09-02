'Enteng' now in Quirino Province

Tropical Storm “Enteng” (international name: "Yagi") made its landfall in Casiguran in Aurora and is now over Quirino Province, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday afternoon.

Based on its bulletin at 5:00 PM, its center was estimated in the vicinity of Maddela, Quirino, moving north-northwestward at a pace of 20 km/h.

‘Enteng’ recorded maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 140 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hectoPascals (hPa).

The public is warned of strong to gale-force winds that may extend outwards up to 200 km from the center.

‘Enteng’ is projected to continue moving north-northwestward or northward over the Cagayan Valley or northern Cordillera Administrative Region before turning west-northwestward over the Babuyan Channel by Tuesday morning. From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday, the tropical storm will move generally westward over the West Philippine Sea.

Seven Luzon areas under Signal No. 2

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is raised in Ilocos Norte, Apayao, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk), Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, and Baler).

Residents of these areas are warned of gale-force winds whose potential impacts are minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 was hoisted over Batanes, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas), Abra, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), Metro Manila, Rizal, the northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Island.

Minimal to minor threats to life and property are also expected due to strong winds with speeds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h.

Wind Signal No. 3. is the highest possible wind signal that may be raised during Enteng’s passage, said PAGASA.

‘Enteng’ is forecast to further intensify from Wednesday afternoon onwards, become a severe tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon or evening (at the earliest), and enter the typhoon category by Thursday.

According to the track forecast, ‘Enteng’ may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Affected population

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRRMC) first situational report on ‘Enteng’ issued at Monday 8:00 AM, two fatalities due to the tropical storm were already reported, while 10 individuals were hurt, all registered from the Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, three deaths were reported after a landslide occurred in Barangay San Jose in Antipolo City. The victims were identified as being siblings, both boys ages 12 and 15, and a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, two more reported deaths were noted from Naga, of which one is a 9-month-old girl who drowned in a flood in Barangay Calauag.

In a televised radio interview, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management head of Antipolo City Relly Bernardo reported one death due to a landslide in Barangay San Luis, while three more were reported dead due to drowning in Barangays San Isidro and San Luis.

On Monday, classes and work suspensions were announced in 143 cities nationwide.

