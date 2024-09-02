14 families now affected by 'Enteng'

A total of 14 families, equivalent to 63 persons, were affected by the onslaught of Tropical Storm "Enteng," according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday.

Of the total nine families, or 43 persons, are temporarily taking shelter in an evacuation center. All the affected populations were registered from Central Visayas, the NDRRMC said.

As of writing, the NDRRMC recorded two deaths and 10 individuals injured in Central Visayas. "Enteng" has also damaged 10 houses in Central Visayas, where nine have been totally destroyed.

Due to heavy rains, classes and work in 143 cities nationwide were suspended.

Meanwhile, 14 ports were affected. Of these, 12 were reported from the Bicol Region, while two were from CALABARZON. Stranded passengers were tallied at 739—with 679 from Bicol and 60 from Calabarzon.

A total of 282 rolling cargoes, 22 vessels, and four motorboats are, likewise, stranded.

"Enteng" intensified into a tropical storm on Sunday evening and is seen to remain in the category until Tuesday during its traverse of mainland Northern Luzon.

State weather bureau PAGASA said "Enteng" may further strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday and a typhoon on Friday.