Gov’t ready; SOPs in place amid 'Enteng' onslaught — Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday assured the public that the government is on top of the situation amid the inclement weather brought about by southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Tropical Storm "Enteng".

In an ambush interview, Marcos noted that standard operating procedures are already in place and being followed by the government to ensure abrupt assistance for the typhoon-affected residents.

“Of course, the main element here is we are monitoring the weather situation, and of course—the flooding. We are watching it,” he said.

Marcos said local government units (LGUs) can also decide on suspending classes and work in the respective areas on their own.

“The LGUs also make their own decision with that except if there is a region-wide assessment for the cancellation of school classes and works,” he stressed.

The President assured that the government is “prepared for the aftermath” of this inclement weather.

“As usual, we had forward placement of necessities. We will just have to wait for the weather to see what it will do, hopefully, umiwas sa atin (it will avoid us) but even if it does not, we have all the elements in place to support our people who will be affected,” he said.

“So we are just watching it, and we will try to adjust. We leave a lot of the decision-making to the LGUs and to the regional offices because every situation varies,” he added.

Marcos also said he already ordered an early announcement of suspending government work and classes for the next few days, allowing the public to adjust to weather developments.