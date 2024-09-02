Apayao suspends classes due to Enteng

Here's the revised article with the preferred date format: BAGUIO CITY— The Provincial Government of Apayao has declared a suspension of classes on 2 September 2024, with areas of the province under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) number 2 due to Tropical Storm "Enteng."

The municipalities of Luna, Pudtol, Sta. Marcela, Flora, and Calanasan in the northern part of Apayao are under TCWS number 2, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration. The rest of the municipalities are under TCWS number 1.

The Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is coordinating with local DRMMOs to monitor the rivers and tributaries in different parts of the province.

Meanwhile, neighboring Cagayan is under red alert status as "Enteng" moves within its vicinity. The Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) declared this status to ensure that safety measures and anticipatory actions are employed to prevent or minimize possible damage due to the weather disturbance.

The condition and equipment of Task Force Lingkod Cagayan-Quick Response Team (TFLC-QRT) stations in Tuguegarao City, Tuao, Lal-lo, Sanchez Mira, Gonzaga, Amulung, and Ballesteros were readied for possible responses.