DHSUD activates RO "Enteng" response readiness

In a statement today, 2 September, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has announced that its regional offices (ROs) have been put on standby for potential emergency response measures due to the effects of Tropical Storm "Enteng."

"Dapat lagi tayong pro-active, at nakahanda ang ating mga Regional Offices na tumulong ng agaran sa mga apektado nating kababayan," Secretary Rizalino Acuzar said.

He noted that he had directed Undersecretary for Disaster Response and for Administrative and Finance Services Randy Escolango to issue a memorandum to ensure readiness of the ROs in areas affected by the typhoon.

The undersecretary then instructed Regional Directors from ROs 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 8, Cordillera Administrative Region and National Capital Region to be on alert through a memorandum issued on Sunday, 1 September.