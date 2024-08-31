Manila cops collar rape suspect

Operatives of the Manila Police District’s District Police Intelligence Operation Unit (MPD-DPIOU) arrested a rape suspect over the weekend in Dagat-Dagatan, Caloocan City.

The police identified the suspect as John Carlo Vergara, also known as JC, a 28-year-old bagger and resident of ACCO Homes, Barangay 14 in Caloocan City.

Vergara was listed as a most-wanted person at the district level.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Maria Paz R. Reyes-Yson (Branch 54) for the crime of rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(b) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to RA 8353.

The warrant, dated July 30, 2015, included a no-bail recommendation.

Vergara was detained at the MPD-DPIOU facility, awaiting the return of the warrant to the issuing court for its disposition.