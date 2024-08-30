PLM, UdM graduates receive bonus

The local government of Manila announced that it has issued an ordinance which grants a P2,000 cash gift to each Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) and Universidad de Manila (UdM) graduates.

In a statement, the Manila LGU said that the new cash incentive is contained in Ordinance Number 9068, which was introduced at the Manila City Council by Councilor Pamela Fugoso-Pascual and majority floorleader Councilor Ernesto C. Isip Jr. as principal authors.

Both PLM and UdM are established, funded and operated by the Manila government.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, on the other hand, said that the “Taas-Noo Manileño Graduation Gift Ordinance 2024” aims to provide UdM and PLM graduates cash gifts effective school year 2023 to 2024.