Mandaluyong recruitment agency shut down

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Friday that it has shut down two illegal recruitment agencies in Mandaluyong City and Silang, Cavite.

Thrifty International Travel and Tours, located in Mandaluyong City, was found to be offering fake jobs in Japan.

An undercover agent was offered a job as a household helper with a promised monthly salary of P60,000 but was asked to pay P120,000 upfront.

The agency also offered direct hire arrangements and claimed no Japanese language requirement was necessary for employment. Additionally, the agency offered employment in Italy and referred applicants to another agency.

“Referral is also a form of recruitment,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said.

Two women were arrested and will face charges related to illegal recruitment at the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

Last 29 August, the DMW also shut down a language training center in Silang, Cavite. The center promised its graduates jobs in Germany in exchange for P515,900.

The DMW urged OFWs and job applicants who have been victimized by illegal recruitment activities to contact the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau through their Facebook page or email to file complaints.

Thrifty International Travel and Tours is the 14th illegal recruitment agency the DMW has shut down this year.