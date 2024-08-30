ASF-controlled vaccination commenced in Batangas

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday began its controlled vaccination of hogs against African Swine Fever (ASF) in Lobo, Batangas.

DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry, Constante Palabrica, said developing hog immunity from ASF infection is pivotal to limiting its spread as it has “severely affected both large integrators and backyard farms.”

“While larger farms can invest in biosecurity measures, 60 percent of our hog population in backyard farms struggles with insufficient funding for effective protection,” he said.

According to DA, their new approach to tackling the disease includes using controlled and monitored vaccinations to help pigs reach 25 weeks and attain 100 kilograms.

“This effort highlights DA’s commitment to safeguard the swine industry and enhance national food security amid the ASF crisis. We're dedicated to supporting hog farmers and ensuring the sustainability of our agriculture sector,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., said.

A total of P350 million was allocated by the DA for the procurement of 600,000 Vietnam-manufactured ASF vaccines.

Last Monday, 19 August, 10,000 doses of the ASF vaccines acquired through emergency procurement initially arrived, while an additional 150,000 doses are expected to arrive next week.

Meantime, four to five manufacturers have been disclosed as applying for the ASF vaccine in the country: one from the USA, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

A total of 458 barangays from 32 provinces have reported positive cases of ASF.