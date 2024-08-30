4 rape suspects collared

Operatives from the Delpan Police Station arrested four men, including two underage males, who were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last week in Binondo, Manila.

The four arrested suspects vehemently denied the victim’s accusation, insisting that there is no truth to it and that they will explain their side to the court.

According to the victim, she was invited to a birthday celebration by a friend, and liquor was part of the party. She became dizzy and tried to stand up, but her body gave out. Her friend then pulled her to a room upstairs and assaulted her.

The suspect’s cousin heard the victim crying but instead of helping, took advantage of the situation and also raped her.

The victim returned to the drinking session and became drunk again. This time, all four suspects joined in the gang rape. The victim tried to scream but couldn’t make any sound except for crying. She pleaded with them, but they ignored her and smiled at her.