ASF-affected provinces surge to 32

The African Swine Fever (ASF) has affected the hog industry in more areas, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday.

Data from the Bureau of Animal Industry show that, as of 21 August, ASF cases had already been reported in 15 regions, 32 provinces, 115 municipalities, and 458 barangays.

DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry, Constante Palabrica, said the agency will conduct the controlled ASF vaccination on Friday in Lobo, Batangas, as a response to the rising cases of the highly infectious disease in more areas.

“We expected that [increase] because of the rains, and it spread to areas that were previously negative,” he added.

In earlier August, the DA had an emergency procurement for ASF vaccines following reports of an outbreak in some areas of Batangas province.

Asked how the ASF reached the northern provinces, particularly Cagayan and Isabela, Palabrica said, “There is a possibility that the infection came from the pigs they buried during the peak of the ASF. As I said, even if the pig with ASF is buried, when it is dug up, it will affect the pigs in the area,” noting that currently, ASF checkpoints placed are strict in the inspection of hog shipments.

Palabrica said the DA is also looking at incinerating hogs testing positive for ASF.

“Under the Clean Air Act, you cannot burn a pig that died of ASF because burning is prohibited,” the DA official said. “Incineration is another option, but it is a long process. So what will happen now…the dead hogs must be buried. At the same time, apply lime to prevent ASF from spreading.”

A total of 10,000 doses of the ASF vaccine from Vietnam arrived in the country last Monday, 19 August, which will be used for emergency inoculation in Batangas province.