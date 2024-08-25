Gamblers collared over illegal drugs

Cops from the Valenzuela City Police arrested two men and seized suspected shabu in a raid on illegal gambling activity in Barangay Bignay last Saturday.

Police responded to a tip from a concerned citizen about gambling at Northville 2 in the barangay. Upon arrival, officers caught two male suspects playing and betting in the game “Cara y Cruz.”

Cara y Cruz is a coin-flipping game where players bet on whether the coin will land heads or tails.

Police seized P400 pesos in betting money and the coin flippers.

Gambling games such as cockfighting, jueteng, jai alai, cara y cruz, pompiang, and unauthorized lotteries are illegal under Presidential Decree 1602.

In addition to the gambling paraphernalia, police recovered 14 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. The sachets weighed a total of 8.91 grams, with an equivalent market value of P60,588.